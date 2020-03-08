e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / COVID-19: DSGMC distributes free masks at gurdwara

COVID-19: DSGMC distributes free masks at gurdwara

cities Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:01 IST
Indian Asian News Service
Indian Asian News Service
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases rising, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday distributed free protective masks in Delhi’s Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in order to prevent the transmission of the deadly virus.

Speaking to the media here, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said “Free protective masks will be distributed in all historic gurudwaras. Initially, we have distributed 10,000 masks at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Sunday.”

Sirsa also said that “the decision of distributing free medical masks has been taken in the view of rising demand of the face masks that has resulted in charging of exorbitant prices for the product by big pharma companies.

“All gurdwaras have been asked to take proactive steps like regularly cleaning and sanitising the gurdwara complexes to prevent any respiratory illness,” said Sirsa.

Hand sanitisation has also been made mandatory for all visitors at DSGMC office complex at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj and DSGMC volunteers are assisting and guiding the visitors for hand sanitisation to protect from airborne illnesses.

.

top news
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
Coronavirus live: Efforts on to evacuate Indians from Iran, says Jaishankar
Coronavirus live: Efforts on to evacuate Indians from Iran, says Jaishankar
Yes Bank founder’s daughter stopped at Mumbai Airport on way to London
Yes Bank founder’s daughter stopped at Mumbai Airport on way to London
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
How 4 women are using tech to make a mark
How 4 women are using tech to make a mark
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities