COVID-19: DSGMC distributes free masks at gurdwara

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:01 IST

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases rising, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday distributed free protective masks in Delhi’s Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in order to prevent the transmission of the deadly virus.

Speaking to the media here, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said “Free protective masks will be distributed in all historic gurudwaras. Initially, we have distributed 10,000 masks at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Sunday.”

Sirsa also said that “the decision of distributing free medical masks has been taken in the view of rising demand of the face masks that has resulted in charging of exorbitant prices for the product by big pharma companies.

“All gurdwaras have been asked to take proactive steps like regularly cleaning and sanitising the gurdwara complexes to prevent any respiratory illness,” said Sirsa.

Hand sanitisation has also been made mandatory for all visitors at DSGMC office complex at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj and DSGMC volunteers are assisting and guiding the visitors for hand sanitisation to protect from airborne illnesses.

