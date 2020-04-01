e-paper
Covid-19: NMMC launches helpline to check travel history, health of people

People are supposed to call on the helpline number 022-35155012 and answer seven simple questions about their travel history and health in view of the coronavirus spread.

cities Updated: Apr 01, 2020 18:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Navi Mumbai, Hindustan Times
NMMC chief Annasaheb Misal has appealed people to call on the communication automation system to provide their travel history related information.
         

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched a helpline number to collect data about the well-being of the residents in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. NMMC chief Annasaheb Misal has appealed people to call on the communication automation system. People are supposed to call on the helpline number 022-35155012 and answer seven simple questions which will give an idea to the civic body about the travel history and health of the people in general. “We want more and more people to dial this number as it will help us to track each and every individual and fight the pandemic,” said Misal.

