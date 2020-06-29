e-paper
Covid-19: Three cases each surface in Chandigarh, Mohali

No new case was reported in the neighbouring Panchkula district in Haryana, where 111 people have been infected so far

cities Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Chandigarh has 434 confirmed cases, as compared to 259 in Punjab’s Mohali district.
Three more cases of Covid-19 were reported from three different sectors on Monday, taking Chandigarh’s tally to 434.

Three people also tested positive in Mohali, taking the district’s total to 259, while no new case surfaced in Panchkula, where 111 people have been infected so far.

A 60-year-old woman tested positive in Sector 29, Chandigarh. A son, who stays with her, has been tested too. Her other contacts are a son who lives in Sector 33 and a daughter who lives in Panjab University.

A 15-year-old boy from Sector 41 who is the family member of a previous positive case from the same sector has also contracted the infection. The third case was reported from Sector 23, where a 39-year-old man has been found infected. He has three family members, who have been sampled.

Meanwhile, 13 patients have been discharged, which takes the number of recovered patients to 349 and active cases to 79.

In Mohali, a 28-year-old man from Mauli Baidwan, who had flu-like symptoms, and a 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman of Baheda village, who were contacts of a patient, tested positive.

Meanwhile, two patients from Kurali, including a seven-year-old girl, were discharged. The district has 60 active cases, as 196 people have been cured and three have died so far.

DSW OFFICE SHUT IN PANJAB UNIVERSITY

The office of dean students’ welfare (DSW) remained closed at Panjab University on Monday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19 and 14 others were quarantined on Sunday. “The office is being sanitised,” said DSW SK Tomar. Meanwhile, the administration block and Aruna Ranjit Chandra Hall, which were closed for sanitisation after the first Covid-19 case surfaced at PU on June 24, reopened on Monday.

Meanwhile, UT administrator VPS Badnore on Monday directed health officials to focus on vulnerable categories, such as pregnant women, senior citizens and children. He said residents should immediately report any symptom so that treatment could be started early.

UNLOCK 2: NIGHT CURFEW SET TO BE CURTAILED

After the central government on Monday issued guidelines for the Phase 2 of Unlock, the UT administration is all set to change the timings of night curfew to between 10pm and 5pm. Currently, it is from 9pm to 5am. Chandigarh, being a Union Territory, will be following the central guidelines in toto, confirmed a senior official.

Final decisions regarding Unlock 2 relaxations will be taken in the UT administrator’s war room meeting. The administration is also actively considering allowing restaurants and hotels to serve liquor from July 1.

Recently, the Hotels and Restaurants Association, Chandigarh, gave a memorandum to the administration to allow them to serve liquor on the pattern of Punjab and extend the dine-in timings till 11pm.

The administration had decided not to allow serving of liquor till June 30, and had stated a decision in this regard will be taken at the end of Unlock 1.

