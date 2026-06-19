CPI(M) introspecting, strengthening organisation ahead of polls: MA Baby

Agartala: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary M. A. Baby on Friday said the party is critically reviewing its shortcomings and organisational weaknesses while preparing for elections expected in the next 18–19 months.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary M. A. Baby on Friday said the party is critically reviewing its shortcomings and organisational weaknesses (PTI)

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Addressing reporters in Agartala after a two-day state committee meeting, he said the party would strengthen itself politically and organisationally even as it reflected on both the achievements and setbacks of Left governments in West Bengal, Kerala and Tripura.

M. A. Baby and veteran CPI(M) leader from West Bengal Mohammad Salim arrived in the state on Thursday to attend the two-day-long CPI(M) state committee meeting at the party headquarters in Agartala.

“West Bengal, Kerala and Tripura showed that the Left Front is providing a different alternative. Along with achievements, there are also shortcomings and mistakes from our part. We shall introspect and self critically examine, shortcomings and mistakes based on the criticisms. We are in the process of correcting it. In the recently held poll in Bengal, there has been a remarkable resurgence of Left in West Bengal. In Tripura also, the state committee had detailed discussion. We have started the process of preparing ourselves politically and organisationally for the polls which would be coming in 18-19 months,” Baby said.

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{{^usCountry}} “We had a left democratic front government in Kerala. We were defeated in the recent poll. We are in the process of examining it,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We had a left democratic front government in Kerala. We were defeated in the recent poll. We are in the process of examining it,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Listing the achievements of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, including poverty eradication, Baby said there had also been significant achievements of the Left Front government in West Bengal in areas such as land reforms, empowerment of panchayats and enhancement of agricultural production, as well as fostering unity between indigenous and non-indigenous communities during the Left Front government in Tripura.

Baby also criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, alleging that none of its promises had been fulfilled during its 12-year tenure. He further claimed that unemployment had risen sharply and that many youths were leaving for other states in search of work.

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At the two-day-long state committee meeting, the CPI(M) decided to hold mass deputation programmes at all district magistrates' offices across the state against unemployment and corruption, and to launch a civil disobedience movement targeting the Centre's labour codes.

CPI(M) state secretary and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury said, “We have decided to hold mass deputation programmes at all offices of district magistrates, block development officers, zonal and sub-zonal offices of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council in the first week of July as part of protest against unemployment and corruptions in state government offices and TTAADC (Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council).”

Chaudhury added that they discussed the severe economic crisis prevailing in the villages during the state committee meeting.

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“Such kind of situation was seen in 1988 and now it is seen again,” he said.

In addition, Chaudhury said they would hold a civil disobedience movement on August 10 against the Centre's labour codes, deterioration of law and order, and crimes against women.

Chaudhury also welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on holding the TTAADC village council elections in September and urged people to join the democratic movement to ensure the protection of their constitutional rights.

Expressing concern over the SIR process, he said, “In Bihar, West Bengal, and other states, SIR was done to bring back BJP ( to power). It is clear. This SIR operation started in our state along with other states. As it is started, it cannot be stopped, but it is to be ensured that the Constitutional rights of people is not harmed.”

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Chaudhury further said that the party also discussed its setback in the recently concluded TTAADC poll in April and the Dharmanagar bypoll. He accused the ruling alliance partners of exploiting divisive politics to maintain their hold over the indigenous-dominated region and said the CPI(M) would take initiatives to expose this in the future.