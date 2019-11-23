e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Current generation has lost touch with rural India: P Sainath, Ramon Magsaysay Award winner

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 23:18 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The urban-rural divide in the country has grown sharper than in the past with present generation losing connection with rural India, said P Sainath, Ramon Magsaysay Award winner, and the founder-editor of the People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI).

He was speaking at the third Dileep Padgaonkar Memorial Lecture, on “Telling the Stories of 833 Million-The challenge of Reporting the Indian Countryside in the Digital Age”. The event was jointly organised by Symbiosis International University (SIU) and Pune International Centre (PIC).

“Our ancestors belong to the villages, but now we have lost that connection. New generations are growing up as foreigners in our own country. Unfortunately, even in the Indian census, there is no definition of rural India. Anything which is not urban is considered as rural and it is depressing,” said Sainath.

Talking about the role which the media plays today in our country, Sainath said, “The rural population covers 69 per cent of our country, but media does not cover various issues faced by them. Their issues come to focus only during the election period.”

He further went on to add about the tragedy in print media and said, “A definition of a national daily in our country is having an office or a branch in Delhi and those who don’t are not considered as a national daily. National newspapers cover 67 per cent of the news content from Delhi, 12 per cent from Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai among others.”

During his speech, while elaborating on what is good journalism, he said that it is engaging with the great processes of time. According to him Ram Mohan Roy, Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar were the greatest journalists of all time.

He also stressed on the importance of languages and in need of promotion to keep them alive. “Each time when an Indian language dies, our culture dies, our legacy dies,” he said.

Raghunath Mashelkar praised late Dileep Padgaonkar and called him a multidimensional personality, saying that individuals come and go, but Institutions live forever and Dileep was an Institution. SB Mujumdar, president and chancellor of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), hailed P Sainath as a “one-man university”.

top news
Sena-Cong-NCP petition in SC tomorrow, seeks quashing of guv Koshyari’s decision
Sena-Cong-NCP petition in SC tomorrow, seeks quashing of guv Koshyari’s decision
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities