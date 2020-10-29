e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Day 2 of Ambala Sadar MC staffers’ hunger strike: ‘Will gherao minister Vij’s residence on Nov 8’

Day 2 of Ambala Sadar MC staffers’ hunger strike: ‘Will gherao minister Vij’s residence on Nov 8’

Members are demanding “equal work, equal pay”, ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh in case of death of an employee due to Covid, risk allowances etc.

cities Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:34 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
         

Members of the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh continued their hunger strike on the second day on Thursday to mark their protest against contractual recruitment and other demands.

The Sangh, associated with the Sarv Karamchari Sangh, has been demanding “equal work, equal pay”, ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh in case of death of an employee due to Covid, risk allowances etc.

Sunil Kumar, 49, a cleaner with the council and a resident of Ambala Cantt, was among those on a hunger strike. “So many contractual employees were employed by the MC. There are 157 like me here in the council, all should be taken on rolls and the contract system should be ended as it deprives us of our rights,” he said.

The protestors also extended their support to the families of Hathras and Ballabgarh cases. For a comment on the issue, Ambala Sadar executive officer Vinod Nehra remained incommunicado despite several attempts.

District president of the Sangh, Rajinder Kumar, said, “We don’t have any complaints with the council authorities. We want answers from the state government and for this, we will gherao the residence of minister Anil Vij on November 8.”

top news
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
CSK vs KKR Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 6 wickets
CSK vs KKR Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 6 wickets
Border talks with China have no link with issues such as 2+2 dialogue: India
Border talks with China have no link with issues such as 2+2 dialogue: India
Imran Khan’s minister brags in Parliament, ends up confirming role in terror
Imran Khan’s minister brags in Parliament, ends up confirming role in terror
MEA was issuing 10 lakh passports per month before Covid-19: MoS
MEA was issuing 10 lakh passports per month before Covid-19: MoS
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In