Day of reckoning for Western Maharashtra big names beckons

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:37 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
PUNE In the short-term political memory, nothing stands out as much as NCP chief Sharad Pawar addressing a political rally in Satara in the pouring rain.

Come October 24 and that moment will be looked on as a watershed - the great revivalist speech or the defiant farewell.

Pawar’s spirited campaigning could impact several high profile names in Western Maharashtra, not least the Bhosale cousins, Udayanraje and Shivendraraje, contesting the Lok Sabha bypoll and the Assembly seat in Satara, and both erstwhile NCP leaders.

Other high profile candidates facing tough battles include senior Congressman and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan in Karad, Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew Rohit Pawar in Karjat Jamkhed, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil in Kothrud and former Congress minister Harshwardhan Patil in Indapur.

Pawar’s grandson Rohit is challenging the BJP leader and minister of state for home affairs Ram Shinde.

Chavan is taking on BJP’s candidate Atul Bhosale. Harshvardhan Patil is contesting against NCP candidate Mama Bharne.

Another high profile constituency is at Baramati where NCP leader Ajit Pawar is contesting and BJP had given ticket to the Gopichand Padalkar who was earlier with Swabhiman Shetkari Sanghtana.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 18:32 IST

