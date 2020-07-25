Deceased Mohali petrol pump owner had been fighting disparity in fuel rates

cities

The 76-year-old Mohali-based petrol pump owner, who died by suicide on July 22, had also written a letter to the Punjab governor in September 2019, seeking permission to end his life.

He had cited huge losses to Mohali filling stations due to the substantial difference in fuel rates in Chandigarh as the reason.

In his letter, Chawla, who owned two petrol pumps in Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib, had stated that due to non-revision of VAT by Chandigarh administration, he was robbed of 80% business, as his pumps were situated quite close to Chandigarh.

Ashwinder Singh Mongia, president, Mohali District Petroleum Dealers Association, said the deceased suffered huge losses due to VAT rates. He had been fighting for uniformity of fuel rates, but finally gave up. “Dealers in Punjab, whose pumps are located on the Chandigarh border, are the worst affected. When they can bring parity in liquor prices why not in fuel rates?” Mongia questioned.

NUB OF THE MATTER

According to petrol pump dealers in Mohali and Panchkula, over the past three years, the Chandigarh administration dropped VAT rates twice in October 2017 and October 2018, resulting in a “total shift” of trade to Chandigarh (see box for VAT).

The dealers are also resentful about Chandigarh petrol pumps putting up boards advertising cheaper rates in Chandigarh against those in Mohali and Panchkula.

A comparison of sales figures of fuel stations in the tricity over the past three years, exhibits a sharp slide in sales at Mohali and Panchkula.

Mohali’s sales dropped by 42% as of June this year. In the corresponding period, Chandigarh doubled its diesel sales, while Panchkula’s sales have dipped by 40%.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said, “We understand the concerns of petrol pump owners in Mohali. But instead of asking us to increase VAT, they should ask the Punjab and Haryana governments to slash the rates. We follow central government’s instructions for consumers’ benefit. Besides, we recently increased VAT to 22.45%.”

