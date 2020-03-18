Defer all recovery, demolition proceedings till April 6: HC

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 21:04 IST

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Allahabad high court on Wednesday directed the authorities to defer all recovery and auction proceedings as well as eviction and demolition exercises across the state for about two weeks till April 6.

The order is applicable to the district administrations, financial institutions and other administrative bodies, authorities and agencies of the state.

A division bench of justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Ajit Kumar passed this order while hearing a writ petition filed by Darpan Sahu, who had challenged the recovery proceedings against him. The court observed, “There is an extraordinary situation in the country due to pandemic coronavirus and therefore, it calls for an extraordinary measure to be taken to contain Covid-19. It is a situation where ‘self quarantine’ should be encouraged amongst people in the society in particular and the country in general. Accordingly, in our considered opinion, all the competent authorities concerned, both administrative and non- administrative, under the state government be issued directions, restraining them from taking any coercive measures against any person or body of persons in the society, so as to force him/them to approach the court for redress of grievances.”

The court further restrained the district magistrates and the administrative authorities across the state from issuing any directive for the presence of any person or persons in connection with any pending or any other proceeding for a period of two weeks till April 6.

Further, the court directed that no demolition exercise shall be carried out at the instance of the district administration or any authorities under the state government/local bodies for a period of two weeks till April 6.

Besides, no eviction or dispossession exercise against anyone be undertaken for a period of two weeks i.e. till April 6, 2020, the court further directed.

The court directed the registrar general to forward a copy of this order to the chief secretary to ensure its compliance by issuing necessary directions/circulars to all the authorities concerned in the matter throughout the state within 48 hours. Besides, the court directed that a copy of this order shall be sent to the advocate general for necessary compliance.