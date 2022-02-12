Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
dehradun news

4.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi early morning

The earthquake occurred 39km east of Uttarkashi in the Tehri Garhwal region at around 5.03am.
The National Centre of Seismology confirmed the seismic movement at depth of 28km in the Tehri Garhwal region. (Representative Photo/Reuters)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 06:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale shook Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Saturday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake occurred 39km east of Uttarkashi in the Tehri Garhwal region at around 5.03am. The epicentre of the quake was at latitude 30.72 and longitude 78.85 with a depth of 28km.

There have been no reports of any damage or loss of life so far.

The intensity of the earthquake as per the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale was strong enough to be felt by all. A 4.1-magnitude earthquake could lead to a few instances of fallen plaster and broken glassware, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, other northern parts last week after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region. The quake occurred at 9.45am IST at the depth of 181km.

The quake prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and inquire about the situation in the Union territory, according to people familiar with the matter.

The same day, an earthquake of 3.6-magnitude hit Uttarakhand.

The National Center for Seismology tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 03:15:59 IST, Lat: 31.14 and Long: 78.06, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 58km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India."

