Tremors in J&K, Noida, and other areas after earthquake hits Afghan-Tajik border

  • The report of earthquake was based on automatic crowdsourced detection, and was not seismically verified yet.
Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said that eyewitnesses reported jolts in Pakistan at 9:18am local time(Reuters/Representative Photo)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 10:07 AM IST
Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Noida, and other areas after an earthquake was reported in Pakistan. The National Center of Seismology confirmed an earthquake of 5.7 magnitude in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region. The quake occurred at 9.45am IST at the depth of 181km.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred 45km southwest of Ashkāsham, Afghanistan.

Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said that eyewitnesses reported jolts in Pakistan at 9:18am local time. It was based on automatic crowdsourced detection, and was not seismically verified.

“The shaking is often due to an earthquake -but occasionally it may have another cause, such as a sonic boom,” EMSC tweeted.

Earlier today, an earthquake of 3.6-magnitude on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand.

The National Center for Seismology tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 03:15:59 IST, Lat: 31.14 and Long: 78.06, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 58km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India."

Saturday, February 05, 2022
