67,603 vehicles operated without fitness certificate in 5 yrs in U’khand: CAG report

As many as 67,603 vehicles, including 561 ambulances, 34 educational institution buses, were operating without valid fitness certificates despite being active on the Vahan portal, a report by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) tabled in the state assembly on Tuesday stated. The audit also found wrong classification of 361 construction equipment vehicles. (Shutterstock file photo)

The subject-specific compliance audit on the functioning of RTOs covering the period 2019–24 assessed how effectively transport authorities regulated vehicle registration, permits, licences and revenue collection in the state.

In addition, 43,821 non-transport vehicles due for renewal had not renewed their registration, while 2,362 vehicles continued to run on temporary registration numbers even after more than six months, the report stated.

The audit also found wrong classification of 361 construction equipment vehicles, which resulted in short realisation of registration fees.

Further, 12,001 transport vehicles registered before September 30, 2015 were issued fitness certificates during 2019-24 without ensuring installation of speed governors, violating safety norms.

According to the report, permits of 6,343 transport vehicles were not renewed after expiry. In another irregularity, 20 educational institution buses were registered in the names of individuals instead of institutions, while 1,110 vehicles were registered in more than one RTO/ARTO office.

The CAG also pointed to major gaps in revenue collection. Tax arrears amounting to ₹361.86 crore were pending against 65,931 vehicles, including ₹176.81 crore outstanding for more than five years against 18,892 vehicles, during the audit period.

The audit also found that revised green cess rates were updated in the Vahan system after a delay of 26 days, resulting in short collection from 2,960 vehicles.

Between 2019 and 2024, the transport department collected ₹3,819 crore as vehicle tax, of which ₹76.38 crore was required to be deposited in the Accident Relief Fund, but only ₹30.02 crore (39%) was transferred, leaving ₹46.36 crore unpaid, the report said.

The audit found that 144 individuals were issued 288 driving licences, indicating that some individuals held more than one licence.