Almora: 58-yr-old man killed in leopard attack

A 58-year-old man was killed in a leopard attack in Dwarahat block of Almora district on Tuesday evening, officials in the know of the matter said on Wednesday.

The deceased Mohan Ram of Daina village under Dwarahat block had gone to bring his cattle from the nearby forest on Tuesday evening but didn’t return, said the officials. His relatives launched a search and found his mutilated body on Wednesday morning.

Protesting the attack, angry villagers didn’t allow to lift the body from the spot till a “senior forest officer gave them in writing that the leopard will be caged”.

“We have provided ₹50000 ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased whose body was recovered on Wednesday. We have promised the villagers that the animal will be caught,” said Almora divisional forest officer (DFO) Mahatim Yadav. After assurance from the DFO, the villagers left from the spot.

A cage will be installed near the spot to trap the leopard on Thursday, DFO added.

This is the third incident of leopard attack within a week in Kumaon region. Earlier, a minor was killed on Thursday in Dhauladevi block in Almora district. On Monday, a leopard injured three people, including two women in Dwarahat block.

