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Biggest challenge is limited access to justice, not lack of laws: CJI

Biggest challenge is limited access to justice, not lack of laws: CJI

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 07:00 pm IST
PTI |
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Dehradun, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday said that the greatest challenge facing the country's legal system is not a dearth of laws, but rather the limited access that ordinary citizens have to them.

Biggest challenge is limited access to justice, not lack of laws: CJI

Emphasising the urgent need to bridge the gap between legal rights and their practical availability, the CJI noted that while India possesses a robust framework of rights and policies, these benefits often fail to reach the needy due to issues of distance, delay, and implementation gaps.

The CJI was addressing a two-day North Zone Regional Conference, titled 'Justice Beyond Barriers: Rights, Rehabilitation, and Reform for the Most Vulnerable,' organised jointly by the National Legal Services Authority , the Uttarakhand High Court, and the Uttarakhand State Legal Services Authority.

He remarked, "The mere existence of justice is not sufficient. Rather, it must reach the doorstep of every last citizen in a timely manner. The strength of a republic should be measured not by its declared rights, but by the rights that are actually realised."

He identified legal aid schemes, awareness campaigns, and multi-service camps as effective measures in this regard.

The CJI also cited his experiences from across the nation, including his interactions with Army personnel in Ladakh, tribal communities in Srinagar and Nagaland, and fishing communities in Kerala.

Describing this conference as a crucial platform for deliberating on regional legal challenges, the CJI said that, keeping in mind the distinct problems of various regions, it is essential to adopt local and context-specific strategies to ensure that vulnerable sections of society do not become marginalised.

Emphasising the promotion of Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms, such as mediation, pre-litigation conciliation, and Lok Adalats, the CJI noted that these measures not only facilitate the speedy and cost-effective resolution of disputes but also aid in preserving social relationships.

Commending the Uttarakhand State Legal Services Authority's "Nyay Mitra" portal initiative, he described it as a significant step towards facilitating access to justice, particularly in geographically challenging regions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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