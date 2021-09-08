Chandigarh horror: Woman molested, robbed at knifepoint

Three men with covered faces held a woman captive for around an hour, molested her and robbed her of ₹6.5 lakh at knifepoint at her rented accommodation in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on Tuesday afternoon.

The 27-year-old victim is a model and actor and had shifted to Chandigarh around a month back for some professional assignment. She suspects that one of the delivery men who helped move furniture to her second-floor accommodation is behind the robbery, said police. The incident has been captured by CCTV cameras, and police are checking the footage to nail the culprits.

The woman was alone in the house when the incident took place around 12:30 pm. Police said the domestic help had left the door open after completing the work, and the three men managed to sneak in after climbing the stairs.

Holding the woman captive at knifepoint, they took ₹6 lakh cash kept in the house. They even took her ATM card and forced her to give the PIN number, following which one of the men went to a nearby market and withdrew ₹50,000, said police. They allegedly even tried to molest her.

Somehow, the woman managed to lock herself up in a bathroom, and the trio left after remaining in the house for about an hour. As the house is near the sector’s boundary wall, they jumped on to the cycle track and escaped.

Police received a call about some disturbance in the area around 2:40 pm.

“The knife was recovered from the house, and we have been able to confirm that the accused had gone to an ATM booth to withdraw money. We have obtained CCTV footage and have got some leads. The accused will be arrested soon,” said superintendent of police (SP, City) Ketan Bansal, who was present at the spot.

A case has been registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 26 police station.