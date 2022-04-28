Corbett chief, 2 IFS officers sacked over illegal construction

Acting on the Uttarakhand high court’s directions to take action in complaints of illegal constructions and felling of trees in the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR), the state government on Wednesday suspended two Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers and removed the director of the wildlife sanctuary from his post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The orders were issued by principal secretary forests RK Sudhanshu on Wednesday. HT has seen a copy of the orders.

JS Suhag, former chief wildlife warden and current chief executive officer (CAMPA) and Kishan Chand, former divisional forest officer of Kalagarh Tiger Reserve, were suspended. CTR director Rahul (who goes by his first name), was removed from his post and attached to the office principal chief conservator of forests, Dehradun.

In January this year, the HC had directed the state chief secretary and principal secretary, forests, to take action against the officials found guilty in the case of illegal constructions and felling of trees in reserve’s Pakhro and Morghati areas.

On April 17, the state government served show cause notice to Rahul and asked him to reply within 15 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON