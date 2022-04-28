Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Corbett chief, 2 IFS officers sacked over illegal construction
dehradun news

Corbett chief, 2 IFS officers sacked over illegal construction

The orders were issued by principal secretary forests RK Sudhanshu on Wednesday. HT has seen a copy of the orders.
A tiger in the forest of Corbett Tiger Reserve. (HT File photo)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 06:18 AM IST
ByNeeraj Santoshi, Dehradun

Acting on the Uttarakhand high court’s directions to take action in complaints of illegal constructions and felling of trees in the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR), the state government on Wednesday suspended two Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers and removed the director of the wildlife sanctuary from his post.

The orders were issued by principal secretary forests RK Sudhanshu on Wednesday. HT has seen a copy of the orders.

JS Suhag, former chief wildlife warden and current chief executive officer (CAMPA) and Kishan Chand, former divisional forest officer of Kalagarh Tiger Reserve, were suspended. CTR director Rahul (who goes by his first name), was removed from his post and attached to the office principal chief conservator of forests, Dehradun.

In January this year, the HC had directed the state chief secretary and principal secretary, forests, to take action against the officials found guilty in the case of illegal constructions and felling of trees in reserve’s Pakhro and Morghati areas.

On April 17, the state government served show cause notice to Rahul and asked him to reply within 15 days.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Santoshi

He is principal correspondent based at Bhopal. He covers environment and wildlife, state administration, BJP and other saffron organisations. He has special interest in social issues based stories....view detail

Topics
uttarakhand high court×
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP