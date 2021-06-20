Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: No holy dip on Ganga Dussehra in Haridwar; district borders sealed
Covid-19: No holy dip on Ganga Dussehra in Haridwar; district borders sealed

According to the police, the district borders will be sealed on Sunday and devotees coming from other states will not be allowed.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021
According to the police, the district borders will be sealed on Sunday and devotees coming from other states will not be allowed.

The celebrations for Ganga Dussehra festival, where the devotees take a dip in the holy Ganga river, have been cancelled in Haridwar in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the police said. According to the police, the district borders will be sealed on Sunday and devotees coming from other states will not be allowed.

"After meeting with the officials of Shri Ganga Sabha including various religious institutions in Haridwar, it has been decided that Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated in a symbolic way," Superintendent of Police (SP), City of Haridwar Kamlesh Upadhyaya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Saturday.

He urged the people to celebrate Ganga Dussehra at their houses and follow the standard oeprating precedures (SoPs) issued by the authorities. "Legal action will be taken against those who would not follow the guidelines issued for Covid-19 under the Disaster Management Act," said the top police official.

Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day (Dashami) of the waxing phase of the moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month Jyeshtha, which also marks the day when Goddess Ganga is believed to have descended from the heavens to Earth. The festival starts a day before Nirjala Ekadashi and goes on for a period of 10 days. Devotees worship the Goddess during this period. It is also known as Gangavataran.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Ganga descended to the Earth on Dashami tithi of Jyeshtha month to free the souls of Bhagiratha’s ancestors from a curse. Thus, Ganga Dussehra falls in the month of Jyeshtha, during the Shukla Paksha or the full moon fortnight. Devotees believe that taking a dip in the river on this day will get them rid of their sins and also heal any physical ailments.

It is believed to be an auspicious day for Griha Pravesh (housewarming) and buying expensive things like vehicles or starting new businesses. Every year, hundreds of devotees participate do Ganga Snan and participate in Ganga Aarti.

ganga dussehra covid recovery covid 19 news coronavirus
