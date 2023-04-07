Dehradun cricket coach Narendra Shah arrested in Pocso case: Police

The Dehradun police on Thursday arrested Narendra Shah, the 65-year-old cricket coach who faces child sex abuse charges after an audio clip of his conversation with a young cricketer emerged last month. Shah attempted suicide on March 24 after the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, criminal intimidation and using casteist slurs against him.

Shah was arrested late on Thursday following his discharge from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh where he was shifted from Doon Medical College and Hospital in Dehradun.

“He was brought to Dehradun at around 11pm and will be produced in a local court, “ said Lokendra Bahuguna, in charge of Nehru Colony police station which registered the case against Shah.

Shah, who has coached young girls for years, was also the co-convenor of women’s cricket in Cricket Association of Uttarakhand. He was removed from the post after a first information report (FIR) was registered against him.

Police said Shah was alleged to have sought sexual favours from the young teenager under his care and threatened her not to talk about it.

