Cricketer Sneh Rana’s coach booked under POCSO Act after leaked audio

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 28, 2023 01:51 PM IST

Narendra Shah was removed from the post of co-convenor of women’s cricket in the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU)

The Dehradun police have booked a former office bearer of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand and coach of international cricketer Sneh Rana under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after his audio clip emerged in which he could be heard having an obscene conversation with a girl cricketer, a police official said.

An audio clip of Narendra Shah emerged in which he could be heard having an obscene conversation with a girl cricketer. (Representative Image)
After the audio clip went viral, Narendra Shah allegedly tried to die by suicide at his residence in Nehru Colony on Friday and has been admitted at Doon Medical College and Hospital in Dehradun.

Shah was removed from the post of co-convenor of women’s cricket in CAU on Saturday. He, however, still holds the position of secretary of Chamoli district cricket association.

The young girl is reportedly a minor from Chamoli district and taking education along with cricket training in Dehradun.

Lokendra Bahuguna, in-charge at Nehru Colony police station, said, “We have registered a case under relevant sections of POCSO Act, 506 of the IPC and SC/ST Act. Our investigation into the matter is underway.”

Cricket Association of Uttarakhand spokesperson Vijay Pratap Malla told HT, “Taking cognisance of the media reports about the viral audio clip, the apex body of the state’s cricket association on Saturday convened a virtual meeting and decided to remove Narendra Shah from the post of co-convenor of the women’s cricket.”

He said, “Shah also holds the post of secretary of Chamoli district cricket association. We have taken action at our level and removed him from the CAU post. His removal from the post of Chamoli district association is to be decided at their level. We are yet to receive any complaint from the girl cricketer or her family against Shah. If we receive any such complaint, further action will be taken against him after an inquiry.”

Story Saved
