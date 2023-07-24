Poacher who allegedly poisoned tiger to death arrested by Uttarakhand STF

A Dehradun-based poacher who had allegedly killed a tiger in Badapur forest range in Bijnor of Uttar Pradesh from Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar was arrested by Uttarakhand Police’s special task force (STF) on Monday, officials said.

The accused in his interrogation revealed that he had killed the tiger two months ago in Badapur forest range. (Representative file image)

Senior superintendent of police (STF) Ayush Agarwal said the key accused, identified as Arjun Singh (40), a resident of Ripsana, Nehru Colony in Dehradun, was arrested near Kashipur Mandi on Sunday.

“The accused in his interrogation revealed that he had killed the tiger two months ago in Badapur forest range in Bijnor by poison and extracted skin and bones of the animal,” he said.

The SSP said the poacher was facing charges under the Wildlife (Protection) Act at several places the police are finding out about his criminal antecedents.

This development comes a day after the STF along with Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Tarai East Forest Division arrested four wildlife poachers and smugglers with over 15kg of tiger bones and 11ft hide on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Krishan Kumar, Gajendra Singh, Sanjay Kumar, and Harish Kumar, all residents of Dharchula in Pithoragarh district.

A case was registered at Terai East Forest Division under the Wildlife Protection Act.