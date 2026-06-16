Dehradun, A 27-year-old woman working with an information technology firm in Gurugram was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road, police said on Tuesday. Delhi woman on vacation with husband found dead in Mussoorie homestay

The deceased was identified as P Radha Gayatri, a resident of Kidwai Nagar East in Delhi.

According to the police, Gayatri had arrived at the Kiana Homestay Tipridhar late Sunday night with her husband, Soumya Sricharan, also an IT worker in Pune.

On Monday morning, the Mussoorie police received information about an unresponsive woman at the homestay.

An ambulance was rushed, and a pharmacist attached to the ambulance service declared the woman dead.

Initial inquiry revealed that the couple had come from Delhi to Rishikesh on June 13, before checking into a room named 'Bliss' at the homestay at around 11.30 pm the next night.

Sricharan, the husband, told police that the two had had alcohol at night and gone to sleep at around 3.30 am.

When he woke up in the morning, he found his wife unresponsive in a puddle of urine and blood oozing from her nose, he claimed.

The couple had got married on November 8, 2025, and both originally belong to Visakhapatnam, the police said.

"The body of the deceased was found on the floor without clothes, and bloodstains were observed on the bedsheet. Two empty liquor bottles and food items were recovered from the room," the police said in a statement.

The body was sent to Coronation Hospital in Dehradun for a post-mortem.

The police have requested that the autopsy be conducted by a panel of doctors, under camera.

Circle Officer Manoj Aswal told PTI that Gayatri's parents were informed about the death and they were expected to arrive from Visakhapatnam late on Tuesday.

"We have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Things will become clear only after the post-mortem report is received," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.