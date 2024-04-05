Dilbagh Singh, arrested for Nanakmatta Gurdwara murder case, met assassin in UP jail

RUDRAPUR: Police officers investigating the murder of Nanakmatta Gurdwara Dera Kar Seva chief Baba Tarsem Singh murder are looking into the economic and property angle behind the case, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Udham Singh Nagar: Armed bike-borne assailants who shot dead the dera chief of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara Baba Tarsem Singh, in Udham Singh Nagar district on March 28 (PTI/VIDEO GRAB*)

“We have been exploring the economic and property angle behind the case. In our investigation so far, we have got significant leads that these could be possible reasons for the murder,” a plice officer said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The special investigation team (SIT) on Thursday announced the arrest of four suspects, identified as Dilbagh Singh, Amandeep Singh alias Kala, Harminder alias Pindi and Balkar Singh. The two men who pulled the trigger are on the run.

Rudrapur superintendent of police ( SP City) Manoj Katyal said Dilbagh Singh, who was arrested on Thursday, was being treated as the main conspirator in the case but it was possible that others were also involved.

“Before and after the murder, the shooters met him at his house. He gave them money for the murder. Amandeep Singh alias Kala was a local aide to shooters while they were staying in the gurdwara’s sarai from March 19 to March 27. He used to spy on Baba Tarsem Singh and informed the shooters about his daily routine. Just before the murder, he (Amandeep) gave lead to the shooters at 6.12 am that Baba Tarsem Singh was sitting alone. Harminder alias Pindi and Balkar Singh were also involved in hatching the conspiracy of the murder in different ways,” Katyal said.

Katyal added that Dilbagh Singh and one of the two shooters Sarbjit Singh came across each other in a jail in UP. They have known each other since 2014. The two shooters have been facing several cases, including those of serious nature like the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, and attempted murder. Sarbjit Singh is facing 13 cases, while Amarjeet Singh has five cases against him,” he added.

On Thursday, SSP Manjunath TC said Dilbagh and his companions contracted Sarbjit and Amarjeet to kill Baba Tarsem Singh for ₹10 lakh.

Asked if the SIT had found anything against the three persons named in the FIR including retired IAS officer Harvansh Singh Chugh, Katyal said the three had “enmity” with Baba Tarsem Singh but the SIT was yet to come across evidence of their involvement in the murder.

“They had enmity against Baba Tarsem Singh over different reasons, including supremacy. But that doesn’t mean they are the killers. We have been investigating their roles. If we find anything concrete against them which links to the murder, we will call them for questioning,” a senior police officer said.