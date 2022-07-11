Drones to be used for monitoring Kanwar pilgrimage: Uttarakhand police

To thwart terror attacks, violence and anti-social activity during the upcoming Kanwar fair, drones will be used by the Uttarakhand police to monitor the Mela zone, officials said on Monday.

The monsoonal two-week Kanwar fair commences from July 14 onwards.

Along with the drone supervision, the Uttarakhand police will be aided by the central para-military forces which include Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to provide security at the Mela zone, Kanwar stretch and other sensitive public points.

For better coordination between the state police, intelligence wings, central para-military forces, Government Railway Police and Railway Police Force, senior superintendent of Haridwar police Yogendra Singh Rawat has appointed superintendent of city police, Swatantra Kumar, as the nodal officer.

A special Kanwar Mela Cell in charge has also been appointed for the first time. Inspector BL Bharti has been given charge of it.

As the Shravan Kanwar is being held after a gap of two years due to Covid-19, major focus is being given to security, traffic management and intelligence. For Kanwar fair, 1 superintendent rank officer, 12 assistant superintendent rank officers, 31 deputy superintendent rank officers and 67 station house officers have been deputed.

“Drone cameras will be used on a large scale owing to expected record arrival of Kanwariyas post two years of covid-19 restrictions,” said senior superintendent of Haridwar police, Yogendra Singh Rawat. The administration is expecting four crore Kanwar devotees to arrive in the state.

Additional civil police from other districts of the state have also been sought from state police headquarters by the Haridwar district police.

The Mela police officials said that all related arrangements for the Kanwar fair have been put in place. Interstate and district police meetings have been organised for better coordination.

“A total of six central para-military forces companies have arrived for Kanwar fair duty. Two companies each of Indo Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Suraksha Bal and Rapid Action Force are on Kanwar duty. Two will be deployed in rural segment while the remaining four will be in the city area,” said Kanwar Mela cell in-charge inspector, BL Bharti.

Around 10,000 security personnel, including home guards, will be deployed for maintenance of law and order and management of traffic movement during the Kanwar yatra, the police said.

Kanwar yatra will be held this year between July 16 and July 26. It is an annual pilgrimage of Shiva devotees, known as Kanwariyas, to Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand to fetch Ganga waters which they take back to their respective areas to anoint Shiv Lingams in temples.

