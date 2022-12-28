Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Earthquake tremors measuring 3.1 felt in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi

Earthquake tremors measuring 3.1 felt in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi

dehradun news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 01:50 PM IST

The same district had reported two earthquakes measuring 2.7 and 3.1 on the Richter scale in July this year

The earthquake tremors were felt around 2.19am on Wednesday. (Representative Image)
The earthquake tremors were felt around 2.19am on Wednesday. (Representative Image)
ByHT Correspondent

Earthquake tremors measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale were felt in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district around 2.19am on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred in Uttarkashi district around 5 km beneath the surface of the earth. The same district had reported two earthquakes measuring 2.7 and 3.1 on the Richter scale in July this year.

NCS is the nodal agency under the Union ministry of earth sciences for monitoring earthquake activity in the country on a 24X7 basis.

This year over a dozen earthquakes have been reported in the state so far.

On May 11, earthquake tremors measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale were felt in the Pithoragarh district. Earlier on April 3, an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale was felt in Uttarkashi district. On April 3, tremors measuring 3 on the Richter scale were felt in Pithoragarh district. On February 17, tremors measuring 3.3 were felt in Chamoli district. On February 12, an earthquake measuring 4.1 hit Uttarkashi district. On February 6, an earthquake measuring 4.1 hit Uttarkashi district. A day earlier, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale was felt in the same district.

On January 27, an earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was felt in Uttarakhand’s Almora district. On January 25, an earthquake measuring 4.3 was felt in Pithoragarh district. On January 18, an earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale was reported in Bageshwar district. On January 17, Pithoragarh was hit by an earthquake, measuring 2.8. On January 16, earthquake tremors measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale were felt in Chamoli district.

The Himalayas being the youngest mountain chain (around 50 million years old) in the world, which is still rising (around 5 mm per year) due to the Indian plate folding under the Tibetan plate, Uttarakhand reports high seismic activity, with most areas falling under Seismic Zones IV and V.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out