Falling rocks along Char Dham route kill 3 pilgrims, injure 12: Officials
Mussoorie: Three pilgrims have died and a dozen received injuries due to falling rocks and boulders on the Sonprayag-Kedarnath route, disaster management officials in Uttarakhand said on Thursday.
At Kedarnath, one person was killed and three injured when rocks fell on pilgrims between Sonprayag and Gaurikund while they were returning from Kedarnath shrine in Rudraprayag district on Thursday, the officials said.
The deceased was identified as Jayanti Lal (50) from Rajasthan’s Banswada. The three injured are Mayuri (30) from Ahmedabad, Awan Singh (59) from Haryana’s Surhati and Vikas (24) from Nepal.
Rudraprayag district disaster management official Nandan Singh Rajwar said the state disaster response force (SDRF) team rushed the injured to the government health centre at Sonprayag where they are undergoing treatment.
In a similar incident on Wednesday, one pilgrim was killed and five injured when rocks fell on a vehicle near Munkatiya near Sonprayaag. The victims were on their way back from the Kedarnath shrine and were travelling from Gaurikund to Sonprayag when the incident took place. The deceased has been identified as Pushpa (62), a resident of Kaasti in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar.
The injured, who were trapped inside the vehicle, were pulled out by the disaster response team by cutting the twisted metal and rushed to the Sonprayag government health centre.
Also on Wednesday, a 29-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh died after a boulder crashed on fell on the vehicle he was travelling in. The victim, identified as Pradeep Agarwal, was returning from the Badrinath shrine.
There were other of falling boulders elsewhere including one in Chamoli district’s Baazpur where a boulder rolled down the mountain slope and crashed a vehicle. The injured man was admitted to the district hospital in Gopeshwar, where he is undergoing treatment.
The state emergency operation centre in Dehradun on Thursday morning said the total deaths on the Char Dham route has reached 206 after one more person died on way to Hemkund Sahib and another on the Badrinath shrine route.
Rangnath Pandey district forest officer DFO Gangotri national wildlife park said the number of trekkers was down to 56 on Wednesday as the monsoon rains pick up.
The Gaumukh Yatra will pick up again after the monsoon rains, the official said.
The IMD, Uttarakhand on Wednesday announced the arrival of the monsoon in the hill state.
According to the IMD’s Dehradun centre at 8:30am, the state received 27.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours against a normal of 8.6 mm. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state.
-
Plea from Moose Wala’s manager: High court seeks status report on Middukhera murder case
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656618510215
-
Moose Wala case: SIT gets 7-day remand of gangster Bhagwanpuria
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656618038282
-
Punjab Police bust interstate gang having Bishnoi-Rinda link
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656617972752
-
Drone airdrops 3.5-kg heroin in Ferozepur border village
The Ferozepur police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force recovered five packets containing 3.5 kilograms of heroin, which were allegedly airdropped by a drone, in the wee hours of Thursday. The SSP said BSF personnel of the 136 Battalion noticed a drone in the area under Maboke border outpost late at night. They fired at the aerial device, but it managed to return to the Pakistan territory after dropping some material.
-
Devendra Fadnavis orders shifting of metro car shed project back to Aarey Colony
The Maharashtra government and the Centre were engaged in a battle over the proposed car depot plot in Kanjurmarg, thus delaying the 33-km underground metro project. Former CM Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government decided to shift the metro depot out of Aarey colony, following protests by activists against construction in one of few remaining green spots in Mumbai.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics