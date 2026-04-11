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First phase of census begins in Uttarakhand; Guv, CM enter information through 'self-enumeration'

First phase of census begins in Uttarakhand; Guv, CM enter information through 'self-enumeration'

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 12:54 am IST
PTI |
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Dehradun, The first phase of 'Census 2027' formally began in Uttarakhand on Friday with Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami registering their details digitally through the 'self-enumeration' facility.

First phase of census begins in Uttarakhand; Guv, CM enter information through 'self-enumeration'

Under the program, house listing and house enumeration work has begun in the state. For the first time under 'Digital India', citizens have been given the opportunity to enter their information online before a census officer visits their homes.

Officials said that this facility of self-enumeration will be available from April 10 to April 24 and after this, from April 25 to May 24, the census workers will go door to door to collect the data.

On this occasion, the governor stated that the census is not merely a collection of data, but a cornerstone of the state's development.

He appealed to citizens to actively participate in this important campaign through self-enumeration, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the data.

For this work, about 30,000 enumerators and supervisors have been deployed across the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / First phase of census begins in Uttarakhand; Guv, CM enter information through 'self-enumeration'
Home / Cities / Dehradun / First phase of census begins in Uttarakhand; Guv, CM enter information through 'self-enumeration'
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