Haridwar admin gives in, allows some tourists after questions raised on CM visit

Haridwar: The Haridwar administration on Thursday rolled back its decision to barricade entry points of Har-ki-Pauri to allow a limited number of tourists during Ganga aarti after mounting pressure from Ganga Sabha office bearers, local priests and traders.

The district officials have clarified that barricading will not be done although it will be ensured that Covid guidelines and social distancing are not violated.

The decision comes in the wake of Ganga Sabha president, general secretary and priests staging a sit-in protest opposing the administration move on Wednesday evening.

Trader representatives, hotel associations, Dharamshala-ashram committees have also been demanding that pilgrims and tourists be allowed during Ganga aarti.

Notably, since lifting of Covid curbs a fortnight back, a sudden rush is being witnessed at Har-Ki-Pauri and adjacent Ganga ghats.

Keeping this in mind, the administration had been sealing the entry towards sanctum sanctorum of Brahamkund, Har-ki-Pauri for the past few days.

Ganga Sabha office-bearers had asked why the police didn’t seize or resrict the gathering of BJP workers during the visit of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for Ganga worship at Brahamkund on Wednesday.

“We oppose the move of containing, blocking, sealing and prohibitive entry rules at Har-Ki-Pauri, during the evening Ganga aarti. Why is it that strict rules are implemented only on pilgrims and political gatherings are allowed? Lifting of covid curfew is being done phase-wise, shopping malls are also now open. So why keep restrictions on pilgrims during Ganga aarti,” said Ganga Sabha president Pradeep Jha.

Assuring the administration that Ganga Sabha will continue to ensure their office bearers and personnel adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, its general secretary Tanmay Vashisth said that through public announcement system, pilgrims, tourists and local people will be sensitized about Covid safety measures.

Superintendent of police Kamlesh Upadhyay said everyone should cooperate and understand that social distancing norms and wearing face masks needs to be adhered to in public places.

A meeting was also held by Ganga Sabha and Bhimgoda-Khadkhadi Trader Division expressing displeasure over the recent immoral act of partying, hookah smoking, and dance party by some people at Har-Ki-Pauri and adjacent Ganga ghats.

Local priests and traders demanded police action against such conduct.

“On the one hand, they are stopping pilgrims at Ganga ghats, while on the other, such anti-social elements are hurting the religious atmosphere here, said Prantiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal secretary Sanjay Triwal.

Meanwhile, police on Thursday arrested six tourists hailing from Haryana, UP and Delhi from Malviya Ganga ghat and three from Risshikul Ganga ghat for causing nuisance.

As part of the drive at Ganga ghats against such elements, police patrolling has been stepped up and offenders are being booked to ensure sanctity at Ganga ghats, city circle officer Abhay Singh said.