Haridwar hate speeches: Uttarakhand HC rejects Tyagi’s bail plea

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand high court has rejected the bail plea of Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, formerly known as Wasim Rizvi, in connection with the hate speeches at a Dharma Sansad in Haridwar in December.

Tyagi’s lawyer, Lalit Sharma, said a single bench of Justice Ravindra Maithani rejected the plea on Tuesday. Tyagi was the first person to be arrested in the case on January 13 days after the videos of calls for violence against Muslims at the event went viral on social media and provoked outrage. The arrest came after the Supreme Court sought a response from the state government on the action taken in the case.

On December 23, police registered the first case in the matter and initially only named Tyagi as the accused. Later, Pooja Shakun Pandey alias Annapurna Maa, Dharamdas Maharaj, general secretary of the Hindu Mahasabha, Swami Narsinghanand, and Sagar Sindhu Maharaj were also named as accused.

A five-member Special Investigation Team was formed to probe the hate speeches on January 2. On February 1, another case was filed against Tyagi for hurting religious sentiments by delivering a hate speech and passing derogatory remarks against Muslims at a book launch in Haridwar on November 21.

An additional district and sessions court in Haridwar on February 15 granted bail to Narsinghanand in a case related to alleged derogatory statements against Muslim women. On February 7, Narsinghanand got bail in another case filed against him in the hate speech case. He was arrested on January 14 while protesting against Tyagi’s arrest.

