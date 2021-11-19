Haridwar logs tourist influx of nearly 1.2 million, highest after Mahakumbh

After Mahakumbh held earlier this year which attracted nearly 9.1 million pilgrims, Haridwar witnessed the maximum tourist influx of 1.2 million on Friday on the occasion of Kartik Poornima and Guru Purab, with pilgrims thronging ghats since early morning to take a dip in the holy Ganga.

Amid fears of a possible third wave of Covid-19 infections, the pilgrims could be seen flouting Covid-19 protocol without masks and with little regard for social distancing norms.

During Mahakumbh in April also, pilgrims and seers had violated Covid-19 guidelines which had contributed to the spread of Covid-19 in Uttarakhand and led to a second wave in other states where pilgrims and tourists had returned.

According to Senior Superintendent of Haridwar Police, Yogendra Singh Rawat the Kartik Poornima bath attracted around 12 lakh pilgrims from Kumaon division, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and other states.

“Elaborate security, traffic and pilgrim management measures were put in place. The whole Mela sector was bifurcated into 9 zones and 32 sectors. In the wake of a terror threat, 2 bomb disposal squads, sniffer squads, a mounted cavalry unit, Provincial Armed Constabulary and local intelligence unit personnel as well as traffic police personnel were deployed in the area. The police also urged pilgrims to adhere to standard operating procedures,” said Haridwar SSP Yogendra Singh Rawat.

Elated over the record number of pilgrims, Ganga Sabha, which manages the affairs of the sanctum sanctorum of Brahamkund, Har-Ki-Pauri, said that the year-end bath has once again shown faith empowering fear.

“Post the decline in Covid-19 cases and double vaccination progressing on war footing, pilgrims are now feeling much safer to venture to places of pilgrimage,” said Ganga Sabha president Pradeep Jha.

Cautioning the government and people about a possible spike in Covid-19 cases, Anoop Nautiyal, founder of Social Development for Communities Foundation, who has been tracking the Covid-19 scenario for the past 2 years, said it was important that there should be no leniency in following basic Covid-19 guidelines. “The fight against Covid-19 should continue in an aggressive way amid fears that there could be a third wave. We should not be complacent. We have to ensure vaccination of all by yearend, increase testing and make sure people wear face masks and keep away from crowded areas,” he said

“A spike in Covid-19 cases in Russia, China and southern states in India is an indicator that neither the government nor people should forget the dreadful scenario of the first and second Covid-19 wave. Prevention and vaccination need to be done together to avoid a third wave of Covid-19,” Nautiyal said.

The trading community, however, seemed quite happy as post Mahakumbh for the first time in 7 months such a record number of pilgrims arrived in a single day in Haridwar.

“Traders remained busy throughout the day. I hope Covid-19 soon goes away and normal life resumes here and we continue to serve pilgrims as we have always done,” said trader representative Tej Prakash Sahu.