Haryana to launch health initiative on Modi’s birthday

The Haryana government will launch a health initiative, “Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan” from September 17 with an aim to improve the well being of women. The campaign will run till October 2.

Union health minister JP Nadda and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will jointly inaugurate this 15 day campaign in Rohtak on September 17, coinciding with the nationwide launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Madhya Pradesh on his birthday. The campaign will run till October 2.

Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi who reviewed the arrangements for the campaign said that special health kiosks will be set up at the MDU campus in Rohtak to provide comprehensive health check-ups for women, including screenings for hypertension, cancer, anaemia, and other lifestyle-related diseases. The chief secretary directed that a senior doctor be appointed as the overall in-charge of the MDU auditorium and a senior officer from the district administration be deputed to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

Additional chief secretary, health, Sudhir Rajpal said the campaign will significantly expand healthcare access with 122 specialised health camps across all community health centres (CHCs) in Haryana. These camps will offer services in gynaecology, paediatrics, eye care, ENT, dental care, dermatology, and psychiatry, with a target of 300 patients per camp. Key highlights include 75,000 free spectacles to be distributed statewide to support eye health, 75 new obesity clinics to be inaugurated to address lifestyle-related diseases, 696 blood donation camps across 138 blood banks, comprehensive screenings at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, serving 50–100 patients daily during the campaign period.

The initiative will also feature a massive plantation drive, with 50,000 saplings to be planted across health facilities. Alongside, a comprehensive Swachhata Abhiyaan will transform healthcare environments across the state. This healthcare revolution will be executed through a coordinated framework spanning state, district, and block levels. Civil surgeons, medical colleges, professional associations such as IMA, IAP, and FOGSI, along with self-help groups, will collaborate in a broad public-private partnership.

The women and child development department will also actively participate by setting up stalls and launching complementary initiatives such as Poshan Abhiyaan and Special Immunisation Week. These activities will focus on improving maternal and child health, nutrition awareness, and preventive care.