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Heavy rain, hailstorms likely to lash Uttarakhand on Tuesday; IMD issues warning

Heavy rain, hailstorms likely to lash Uttarakhand on Tuesday; IMD issues warning

Published on: May 04, 2026 10:08 pm IST
PTI |
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Dehradun/Pithoragarh, The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rain and hailstorms across several districts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, as temperatures remained markedly below normal in the region.

Heavy rain, hailstorms likely to lash Uttarakhand on Tuesday; IMD issues warning

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar districts. Most places across all districts are expected to receive light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, while higher reaches are likely to witness snowfall, officials said on Monday.

The weather department warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and intense spells of rain in six districts, including Dehradun and Nainital. Gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph are also expected at isolated locations in these areas and other hilly districts.

In the state capital, Dehradun, the sky is forecast to remain partly cloudy with light rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

With 1,700 passes issued so far, pilgrims already at higher camps are being monitored for safety, the official added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Heavy rain, hailstorms likely to lash Uttarakhand on Tuesday; IMD issues warning
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Heavy rain, hailstorms likely to lash Uttarakhand on Tuesday; IMD issues warning
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