Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Housekeeping staff allegedly raped by 15-yr-old boy in 5-star hotel in Dehradun
dehradun news

Housekeeping staff allegedly raped by 15-yr-old boy in 5-star hotel in Dehradun

The accused, who had been staying with his family in the hotel for the last two days, was apprehended by the police, produced in a juvenile court and sent to a juvenile home in Haridwar
The incident took place in the ladies’ washroom of the hotel at around 9.30am on Saturday. (Representative Image/HT)
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 04:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 24-year-old woman from West Bengal working as a housekeeping staff was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy at a five-star hotel in Dehradun on Friday morning, police said.

The accused, who hailed from Chhattisgarh, was subsequently apprehended by the police.

The incident took place at around 9.30am in the ladies’ washroom of the hotel.

When the woman had just plugged in her mobile charging in the ladies’ washroom, the accused barged into the ladies’ washroom, saying “hi” to her. He then started speaking to her despite the woman’s disinterest.

The woman, as mentioned in her complaint, questioned him for entering into the ladies’ washroom. She then told the accused that they don’t talk to visitors and guests and he should immediately leave the ladies’ washroom.

“Despite my resistance, the accused first locked the door from inside and then raped me. Though I yelled for help, nobody could hear me since the door was closed,” the complainant told the police.

RELATED STORIES

The minor had been staying with the family in the hotel for the last two days and was going to check out around noon, police said. On Saturday, the minor was produced in the juvenile court and sent to a juvenile home in Haridwar.

The woman is married and has a daughter.

Mohan Singh, station house officer at Rajpur police station, said they have registered a first information report (FIR) and the probe is on.

On the survivor’s complaint, a case was registered under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Rajpur police station.

The woman’s medical report for confirmation of rape is awaited, Singh said.

“The safety of our guests and colleagues is of utmost importance to us. We are collaborating closely with local police on this incident,” said a spokesperson of the hotel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP