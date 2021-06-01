Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / IMA to hold passing out parade on June 12 without parents of cadets due to Covid-19 pandemic
dehradun news

IMA to hold passing out parade on June 12 without parents of cadets due to Covid-19 pandemic

Lt Col Himani Pant, PRO, IMA said that the parents of the cadets will not be allowed to participate in the parade in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
ANI | , Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 10:49 PM IST
Last year, for the first time in its history, the IMA held a passing out parade without parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In picture - A Passing out Parade (POP) held at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala in Kannur.(PTI | Representational image)

The passing out parade of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun will be held on June 12.

Lt Col Himani Pant, PRO, IMA said that the parents of the cadets will not be allowed to participate in the parade in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, for the first time in its history, the IMA held a passing out parade without parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Monday reported 1,156 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the overall tally to 3,29,494. The state's Covid-19 toll reached 6,452.

