In line with tradition, portals of Char Dham shrines to close for winter months

Following the tradition of announcing the dates of closing of the portals of the Char Dham shrines on the day of Dussehra, this year the portals of Badrinath Temple will be closed for the winter months on November 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The portals of Gangotri will be closed on November 5 (Govardhan Puja, next day after Diwali)) and the portals of Yamunotri and Kedarnath shrines on November 6 (Bhaidooj).

Harish Gaur, spokesperson Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board said the exact auspicious time for closing the portals of Char Dham shrines is arrived at through astrological calculations by local temple bodies and priests.

He added that in the case of Kedarnath and Yamunotri, it is a tradition that their portals close on Bhaidooj, which falls on November 6 this year. He said the portals of Tungnath shrine will close for the winter months on October 30 this year.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed happiness over the successful conduct of the Char Dham yatra so far. He said the yatra will go on without any impediment till the closure of the portals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year so far, over 1.14 lakh pilgrims have visited Char Dham shrines. The influx of pilgrims increased after the Uttarakhand high court on October 5 lifted the daily cap on the number of pilgrims who can visit Char Dham following the state government’s plea that the limitation should be lifted as the Covid-19 cases have dipped significantly in the state. The daily limit of pilgrims was 1000 for Badrinath, 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri shrines. Earlier on September 16, the court had lifted its June 28 stay on the Char Dham yatra, paving the way for the start of the yatra from September 18 to the four revered Himalayan shrines with Covid-19 curbs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board officials, last year, overall, 3.1 lakh pilgrims came for Char Dham Yatra. In pre-Covid-19 times, that is in 2019, over 32.40 lakh pilgrims had visited Char Dham shrines.

The four Himalayan pilgrimage sites Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath- collectively called Char Dham, located in Garhwal Himalayas, are one of the most revered pilgrimages in the Hindu tradition and attract lakhs of pilgrims each year. It is believed that every Hindu should undertake Char Dham pilgrimage at least once in a lifetime to avail the blessings of gods adorning the shrines.

Traditionally, the Char Dham pilgrimage begins from the west from Yamunotri, then proceeds to Gangotri and finally to Kedarnath and Badrinath in the east. Kedarnath shrine is located in Rudraprayag district, while Badrinath is in Chamoli district. Yamunotri and Gangotri shrines are located in Uttarkashi district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}