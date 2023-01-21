Joshimath relief, dismantling work resumed after improvement in weather

The Chamoli district administration on Saturday restarted the dismantling work of two badly damaged hotels and two houses in Manohar Bagh in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath town after an improvement in the weather. Relief operations and survey to assess damage in structures also restarted smoothly, said officials.

The season’s first snowfall followed by rains in Joshimath had intensified fears of increasing land subsidence in the town on Friday even as chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the situation and directed officials to make all arrangements for the displaced residents to tackle the cold.

Himanshu Khurana, the district magistrate of Chamoli, said the dismantling of two damaged hotels and two houses in Manohar Bagh, relief operations, survey rebegan on Saturday after a clear weather. On reports of damage in the Badrinath highway, he said as per Central Building Research Institute, a small crack appeared on the highway due to road settlement but it wasn’t a cause of concern.

At least 863 buildings in the hill town developed cracks and 921 people were displaced and shifted to temporary relief camps after the holy town in Chamoli district experienced sudden sinking and several houses developed major cracks in the first week of January.

The DM said the dismantling of other unsafe properties would start on the basis of analysis by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI).

India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Dehradun centre has issued an orange alert for January 24 and 25, predicting “heavy rain/snowfall likely to occur at a few places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli & Pithoragarh districts and at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag & Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand.”

After beginning the demolition of two precariously standing hotels last week, the Chamoli district administration on January 18 issued orders to bring down two residential properties in Manohar Bagh ward and on January 19, one residential property in Sunil ward. The demolition work for two properties in Monohar Bagh began on Thursday.

