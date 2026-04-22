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Kedarnath Dham portals open today, CM Dhami offers prayers

Char Dham Yatra began on April 19, with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines in Uttarakhand on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 01:33 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Mussoorie
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The portals of Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district were opened on Wednesday amid chants. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with devotees were present.

Over 2.05 million devotees have already registered for the Char Dham Yatra this year. (HT Sourced Photo)

CM Dhami in a post on X, said, “Today, the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham will be opened for the darshan of devotees with full rituals and Vedic mantra chanting.”

The opening rituals were performed in accordance with Vedic procedures along with military band performances. The temple was decorated with nearly 15 quintals of flowers.

CM Dhami called the temple “a symbol of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage”. He also pointed out reconstruction works have enhanced the pilgrim experience.

Also Read:Portals of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath Dham open as Char Dham Yatra commences

“I appeal to all residents of Uttarakhand to maintain a spirit of service and hospitality toward pilgrims,” Dhami said.

He added that over 2.05 million devotees have already registered for the Char Dham Yatra this year, calling it a record-breaking figure.

Officials said that 1,952,809 pilgrims have registered online so far.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Kedarnath Dham portals open today, CM Dhami offers prayers
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Kedarnath Dham portals open today, CM Dhami offers prayers
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