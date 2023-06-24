On camera: Men force horse to smoke during Uttarakhand trek; Raveena Tandon reacts

The Uttarakhand Police on Friday took cognizance of a viral video of two men forcing a horse to reportedly smoke weed at Kedarnath trek. In their tweet, the cops said they were trying to identify the men in the video. “We have taken cognizance of the viral video wherein a horse is forcefully given smoke. We are trying to identify the men in the video,” the Uttarakhand Police tweeted.

Screengrab from the viral video showing two men forcibly making a horse smoke in Uttarakhand. (Twitter)

“Appeal: Such incidents should be reported to the nearby police on duty or on 112 for immediate action,” it added.

In the 27-second disturbing video, which is being widely shared on social media, two men are seen forcing a horse to smoke as they inserted a joint into its nostril. A man seen in the video closed the horse's nostril and covered its mouth with his hands, while another put the rolled paper into the animal's nose. After some seconds, the horse could be seen exhaling smoke while the men again forced it to inhale the joint.

After Twitter users tagged the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, the animal rights organisation also stepped in and said the guardian of the horse, seen in the video, has been identified.

“People For Animals Uttarakhand is working on it. The guardian of the equine seen in the video has been identified and attempts are being made to trace the animal. The Sub Divisional Magistrate of Kedarnath has directed necessary action in this regard. No formal complaint has yet been registered by the police in this regard. We have offered any support that may be required in the matter,” the PETA said.

Later, actor Raveena Tandon also reacted to the video and urged chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to arrest the men.

“Can we put a stop to the constant abuse that horses are going through in our holy places . What karma or prayers are these people gaining,when the innocent are being tortured. This is a reel going viral from #kedarnath . Can these men be arrested?” she tweeted.

Several other Twitter users also expressed their anguish and demanded strict action against the culprits seen in the video.

“This one is not Kedarnath, but Hemkund. The guy has been booked. But larger question remains, the more on in Dehradun, like @pushkardhami has no policy or plan for this perpetual pandemic,” wrote one.

“Highly condemnable! Such people should be thrashed and thrown in jail,” said another.

“This kind of cruelty to the horses for taking yatris to Kedarnath should be handed as per provisions of law and the guilty should be punished. My heart goes out for the animals (sic),” noted another.

