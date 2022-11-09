Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Man arrested for slitting wife’s live-in partner’s throat

Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:56 AM IST

Accused’s wife had initially met the victim while seeking a job at his garments store, but later moved into his house with her children

The accused allegedly barged into victim’s home in Ludhiana’s Haibowal Kalan area while he was asleep and slit his throat. (Baltimore Sun)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A Haibowal man was arrested on Tuesday for slitting his wife’s live-in partner’s throat after barging into his home in Haibowal Kalan.

The accused has been identified as Arjun, who works at a sweet shop.

He had been booked based on the statement of the victim, Roshan, who runs a garments store in Haibowal. He told police that he had befriended Aarti, the accused’s wife, two years ago, when she had contacted him seeking a job. She had told him that her husband is a regular drinker and thrashes her in an inebriated state. Aarti later moved into Roshan’s home with her children.

The victim stated that he was sleeping on November 5, when the accused barged into his home and slit his neck. He was rushed to civil hospital where his condition is reportedly stable.

ASI Gurmel Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been lodged under Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

