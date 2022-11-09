Ludhiana: Man arrested for slitting wife’s live-in partner’s throat

A Haibowal man was arrested on Tuesday for slitting his wife’s live-in partner’s throat after barging into his home in Haibowal Kalan.

The accused has been identified as Arjun, who works at a sweet shop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had been booked based on the statement of the victim, Roshan, who runs a garments store in Haibowal. He told police that he had befriended Aarti, the accused’s wife, two years ago, when she had contacted him seeking a job. She had told him that her husband is a regular drinker and thrashes her in an inebriated state. Aarti later moved into Roshan’s home with her children.

The victim stated that he was sleeping on November 5, when the accused barged into his home and slit his neck. He was rushed to civil hospital where his condition is reportedly stable.

ASI Gurmel Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been lodged under Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}