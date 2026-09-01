Ludhiana: Rural BJP unit stages stir over ‘deteriorating law & order in state’

Ludhiana Rural BJP staged a protest outside the office of commissioner of police Swapan Sharma on Monday, alleging a deterioration in the law and order situation and a rise in incidents of robbery, snatching and other crimes across the state. The protesters later submitted a memorandum of demands to the police administration.

Party alleges rise in robbery, snatching and other crimes; submits memorandum to police administration. (HT File)

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The protest was led by BJP Ludhiana Rural president Gagandeep Singh Sunny Kainth. Punjab BJP co-spokesperson Pritpal Singh Balyawal was also present.

Addressing the protesters, Kainth alleged that people in Punjab no longer felt safe and that incidents of robbery and snatching were taking place even during the day. He said the alleged rise in crime had created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among residents.

Kainth said ensuring the safety of people and their property was the government’s foremost responsibility. He alleged that the increasing number of criminal incidents raised questions over the functioning of the government and police administration. He demanded immediate steps to curb incidents of robbery and snatching and strict action against those involved in such crimes. Kainth said traders should be able to run their businesses without fear and families should feel safe, adding that the BJP would continue to raise the issue of public safety and warned that the party would intensify its agitation if effective measures were not taken to check criminal incidents.

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