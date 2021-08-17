Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mother-daughter duo murdered near their house in Uttarakhand's Jaspur
dehradun news

Mother-daughter duo murdered near their house in Uttarakhand’s Jaspur

Uttarakhand Police said the mother-daughter duo was attacked by sharp-edged weapons by three men near their house.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Two women were murdered in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district on road. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A mother and her daughter were murdered near their house in Jaspur area of Uttarakhand’s US Nagar district by unidentified assailants on Tuesday morning using sharp-edged weapons, police said.

“Some family dispute is said to be behind the incident and it is a matter of investigation. Police are waiting for a complaint to be registered in the matter,” said Pramod Kumar, additional superintendent of police, Kashipur, US Nagar.

Kumar said they rushed to the spot after learning that two bodies were lying on Badiyowala road at Bhogpur village, 6 km from Jaspur police station. They were later identified as Jeet Kaur, 70 and Parmjeet Kaur, 35 of Bhogpur village. According to police, they were attacked by sharp-edged weapons by three men. Paramjeet’s eight-year-old daughter, who was also accompanying them, ran back to her house and informed family members about the incident.

