Odisha man arrested by the Uttarakhand Police for 15 lakh fraud

A Haridwar resident complained in 2021 that he was duped into transferring ₹15 lakh to different bank accounts by the accused on the pretext of online trading in shares
The STF of Uttarakhand Police arrested the other accused in this case from Faridkot, Bhopal and Mumbai (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 06:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A man from Odisha’s Sudndargarh has been arrested on charges of duping a Haridwar resident of 15 lakh last year on the pretext of investing the amount online in the share market, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Ahmed Siddique, 45, a resident of Rourkela steel township.

Police said the other accused in the case were arrested earlier from Punjab’s Faridkot, Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, and Mumbai.

“During their investigation, their involvement in money laundering of crores of rupees have also come to the fore,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force, Ajay Singh.

Haridwar resident Ankit Singh last year complained to the cyber crime police station last year that he was duped into transferring 15 lakh to different bank accounts by the accused.

A case in this regard was registered under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66(D) of the IT Act.

