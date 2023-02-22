Panel of experts says cracks have reappeared in Joshimath

A three-member panel of experts from Sri Dev Suman Uttarakhand University, who conducted a survey in land subsidence-hit Joshimath in January, has said some cracks in town have reappeared, people aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Cracks appeared in Joshimath due to land subsidence. (ANI)

The panel comprising DC Goswami, a professor of geography, and geology professors Shrikrishna Nautiyal and Arvind Bhatt have submitted their report to the university vice chancellor for subsequent submission to the government.

Rawat refused to share the findings of the report. But the people cited above said the experts have concluded that Joshimath remains susceptible to subsidence due to eco-tectonic, geomorphic, and climatic elements.

“First, the town is located on unstable land, unconsolidated loose material...it is close to main central thrust (MCT) which is the most active seismic zone,” said a person on condition of anonymity.

“Secondly, anthropogenic factors make the town more vulnerable. There have been unregulated constructions over the past two decades...Four-storey commercial structures are common in the town.”

The person said the construction of a tunnel for an NTPC hydro project in the region may have disturbed the sub-surface water and triggered the subsidence. “We, however, cannot confirm it.” He added they did not get access to the tunnel during their field visit.

The person said the cracks treated and filled have reopened again. “In the Manohar Bagh area...the cracks were as wide as 2 feet in which a person can easily stand inside...[the cracks] extended till 300 m in open areas and to even 500 m in areas with constructions.”

He said the monsoon would be crucial for the town’s future. “The region can naturally stabilise itself if we stop interfering with it,” he said.

Disaster management secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha was unable for comments.

In January, all eight technical agencies studying the land subsidence in Joshimath submitted their preliminary reports to the National Disaster Management Authority. The final reports are awaited.

Over 860 houses of around 4,500 in Joshimath have developed cracks since October 2021. At least 181 of the buildings in the town are located in what has been declared an unsafe zone. Over 290 families have been moved to safer areas.

The state Cabinet has decided that rates for compensation for land to the affected families of Joshimath will be decided after studying reports of technical institutes.