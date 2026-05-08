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Police say alleged gang rape of minor in Uttarakhand was staged to settle rivalry

Police say alleged gang rape of minor in Uttarakhand was staged to settle rivalry

Published on: May 08, 2026 12:54 am IST
PTI |
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Dehradun, Champawat police on Thursday claimed that the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl was a "well-planned conspiracy" hatched by a local man to settle personal scores with political rivals.

Police say alleged gang rape of minor in Uttarakhand was staged to settle rivalry

The minor had alleged that she was gang-raped at knifepoint in Salli village. She had gone missing while attending a friend's wedding on Tuesday, prompting her father to lodge a police complaint.

Police subsequently traced the girl to a dairy, where she was found without clothes, with her hands and legs tied with ropes.

Based on her statement, police had registered a case under Section 70 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act against three men, identified as Puran Rawat, Naveen Rawat, and Vinod Rawat.

However, Champawat Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav said medical reports and technical evidence later contradicted the victim's claims.

"Our 10-member SIT found major discrepancies between the victim's testimony and technical inputs, following which she admitted that the incident was staged," Yadav said at a press conference.

Champawat Chief Medical Officer Devesh Chauhan said the medical examination conducted on Wednesday found no signs of struggle or sexual assault.

"There were no external injuries. A mark found on the right wrist was three days old and unrelated to the alleged incident," the CMO told reporters.

Police said legal action is being initiated against Kamal Rawat, a female associate, and others involved in the conspiracy. Authorities are also considering whether to expand the existing case or register a fresh FIR on charges including criminal conspiracy and furnishing false information.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Police say alleged gang rape of minor in Uttarakhand was staged to settle rivalry
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Police say alleged gang rape of minor in Uttarakhand was staged to settle rivalry
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