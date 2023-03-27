Portals of Yamunotri Dham to open on April 22

The portals of Yamunotri Dham will be opened on April 22 at 12:35 pm this year. The exact time for the opening of the portals was decided on the occasion of Yamuna Jayanti (Monday) by Yamunotri Temple Committee at Khushimath in Uttarkashi district. With this, the time for opening the portals of all Char Dham shrines has been decided. (Yamunotri Dham)

Suresh Uniyal, secretary of the temple committee announced the time of the opening of the portals.

Kirteshwar Uniyal, former temple committee secretary, said the programme for the departure of Maa Yamuna’s doli (palanquin) to Yamunotri Dham was also decided.

On April 22, the palanquin will reach the Yamunotri temple premises at 8:25am and on the same day, the portals of the shrine will be opened at 12:41 pm for the devotees.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed authorities to complete the Char Dham yatra-related preparations by April 15.

Tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said the number of registrations for the Char Dham yatra has reached 6.4 lakh so far.

The portals of the Gangotri Dham will open on April 22 at 12:35am. The portals of Badrinath Dham will be opened at 7:10am on April 27, while the portals of Kedarnath Dham will be opened on April 25 at 6:20am for the devotees.