Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Powerful thunderstorm hits Uttarakhand, 4 killed in separate incidents

Powerful thunderstorm hits Uttarakhand, 4 killed in separate incidents

PTI |
May 24, 2023 07:02 PM IST

A child was killed and three were injured when a 100-year-old peepal tree uprooted by the storm fell on them in the Jwalapur area of Haridwar district.

A powerful thunderstorm accompanied by rain hit various parts of Uttarakhand, uprooting trees and killing at least four people in separate incidents, officials said on Wednesday.

The thunderstorm also uprooted trees and electric poles in the Pauri district.(Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
The thunderstorm also uprooted trees and electric poles in the Pauri district.(Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

Two people, including a child, were killed in Haridwar district while the Pauri and Nainital districts recorded one fatality each in the storm that hit the state late on Tuesday, they said.

A child was killed and three were injured when a 100-year-old peepal tree uprooted by the storm fell on them in the Jwalapur area of Haridwar district, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said.

In a separate incident, a pilgrim from Sonepat in Haryana was killed when a tree fell on him in the Chamgadar Tapu area near Haridwar's Har ki Pairi, Singh said.

Besides a large number of trees, electric poles were also uprooted, causing prolonged power outages in many areas of Haridwar, he said. Several hoardings were also blown away.

The thunderstorm also uprooted trees and electric poles in the Pauri district.

Manjit Singh Aswal was killed and his wife injured when a tree fell on the couple near the Buddha Park in Kotdwar, the police said.

According to the police, in the Haldwani area of Nainital district, Uttarakhand High Court lawyer Tanuj Semwal was killed when a tree fell on his car.

The thunderstorm uprooted trees in Dehradun as well, officials here said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thunderstorm uttarakhand haridwar + 1 more
thunderstorm uttarakhand haridwar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out