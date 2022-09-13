Protest march in Almora to seek justice for Dalit man killed in hate crime
Geeta, 22, who married 38-year-old Jagdish on August 21, met district police officers within days of her wedding to plead for protection for her husband. But Jagdish did not get any protection and was killed on September 1
RUDRAPUR: Scores of people in Uttarakhand marched through Almora district on Monday to protest the killing of a Dalit by relatives of her upper caste wife who were against their marriage. The protesters demanded that the four persons arrested for the murder be tried in a fast-track court.
Activists of Dalit rights group Bhim Army and several groups such as Shilpkar Sewa Samiti and Pragatisheel Ekta Manch participated in the march. Jagdish Chandra, 38, was killed on September 1 in Bhikiyasen of Almora district for marrying an upper caste woman Geeta.
“We are demanding the trial of the murder case in the fast track court so that the family of the deceased get the justice at the earliest. Besides, strict action should be taken against the authorities whose negligence led to the murder,” said PC Tiwari, president, Uttarakhand Parivartan Party (UPP).
Chandra was also part of UPP, a local political group.
Geeta, 22, who married Jagdish on August 21, met district police officers within days of her wedding to plead for protection for her husband, complaining that her parents could harm him. But Tiwari said the police kept sitting on her complaints.
Tiwari said, “The state government has shown insensitivity towards the case and the chief minister hasn’t spoken even a single word about the incident.”
After Jagdish was killed, police arrested Geeta’s step-father Joga Singh, step-brother, Govind and mother Bhawana apart from a fourth person, Nandan Singh.
Govind Baudh, convenor of Kumaon, Baudh Army said, “We will fight for the deceased’s family to ensure they get justice. We want stern action against the accused so that such an incident doesn’t happen in the future.”
-
Gurugram’s Leela hotel bomb scare declared hoax by police
A phone call Tuesday warning of a bomb at Gurgaon's Leela Hotel - located at the Ambience Mall in Sector 24 - proved to be false, officials said, adding that it had been traced to a 24-year-old autistic individual. Police said the caller had Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Sector 47. Police swung into action around 11.30 am with bomb disposal and canine squads swiftly deployed.
-
Chopper carrying Kamal Nath lands on college ground amid heavy rain
A helicopter carrying former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and two other Congress leaders made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon on the grounds of a college in Sehore - about 35 km from state capital Bhopal - due to bad weather. A party spokesperson attributed the emergency landing to non-stop rains in the area. The former Madhya Pradesh CM was on a day's tour Indore and Agar Malwa on Tuesday.
-
'Mamata turned Bengal into North Korea': Suvendu Adhikari during BJP protest
Leader of Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, who was detained by the Kolkata Police ahead of the BJP's 'Nabanna Chalo' march, on Tuesday slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee for enforcing dictatorship and said she has turned the state into "North Korea". Adhikari was among several BJP leaders detained on their way to the secretariat 'Nabanna.'
-
‘Cab drivers go to highway and then extort money’: Netizen tells his story
A financial modeling and valuation analyst, Ayush Agrawal, booked an Ola cab Tuesday morning to go from a hotel to the Bengaluru airport. He got in, gave the driver the OTP and settled in for the ride. What he did not know was that the driver had not entered the OTP. Instead, he waited till they were on the highway to stop the car and ask for the fare in cash.
-
Ghaziabad needs 150 e-buses, say UPSRTC officials
Officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation have estimated that Ghaziabad city should be allocated 150 low-floor air-conditioned electric buses (e-buses) even as they said that the state is about to receive 2,000 e-buses in the next few months. Ghaziabad city at present has a fleet of 30 e-buses which have been in operation on three routes – Kaushambi to Modinagar, Loni to Old Bus Stand and Dilshad Garden to Masuri.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics