Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Protest march in Almora to seek justice for Dalit man killed in hate crime

Protest march in Almora to seek justice for Dalit man killed in hate crime

dehradun news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 05:24 PM IST

Geeta, 22, who married 38-year-old Jagdish on August 21, met district police officers within days of her wedding to plead for protection for her husband. But Jagdish did not get any protection and was killed on September 1

Several groups held a march in Almora district to seek speedy trial of the four people arrested for killing a Dalit man who married their upper-caste relative
Several groups held a march in Almora district to seek speedy trial of the four people arrested for killing a Dalit man who married their upper-caste relative
ByHT Correspondent

RUDRAPUR: Scores of people in Uttarakhand marched through Almora district on Monday to protest the killing of a Dalit by relatives of her upper caste wife who were against their marriage. The protesters demanded that the four persons arrested for the murder be tried in a fast-track court.

Activists of Dalit rights group Bhim Army and several groups such as Shilpkar Sewa Samiti and Pragatisheel Ekta Manch participated in the march. Jagdish Chandra, 38, was killed on September 1 in Bhikiyasen of Almora district for marrying an upper caste woman Geeta.

“We are demanding the trial of the murder case in the fast track court so that the family of the deceased get the justice at the earliest. Besides, strict action should be taken against the authorities whose negligence led to the murder,” said PC Tiwari, president, Uttarakhand Parivartan Party (UPP).

Chandra was also part of UPP, a local political group.

Geeta, 22, who married Jagdish on August 21, met district police officers within days of her wedding to plead for protection for her husband, complaining that her parents could harm him. But Tiwari said the police kept sitting on her complaints.

Tiwari said, “The state government has shown insensitivity towards the case and the chief minister hasn’t spoken even a single word about the incident.”

After Jagdish was killed, police arrested Geeta’s step-father Joga Singh, step-brother, Govind and mother Bhawana apart from a fourth person, Nandan Singh.

Govind Baudh, convenor of Kumaon, Baudh Army said, “We will fight for the deceased’s family to ensure they get justice. We want stern action against the accused so that such an incident doesn’t happen in the future.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A bomb scare call made around 11:35 am on Tuesday, sparked panic in the hotel located in Ambience Mall in Gurugram’s sector 24.

    Gurugram’s Leela hotel bomb scare declared hoax by police

    A phone call Tuesday warning of a bomb at Gurgaon's Leela Hotel - located at the Ambience Mall in Sector 24 - proved to be false, officials said, adding that it had been traced to a 24-year-old autistic individual. Police said the caller had Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Sector 47. Police swung into action around 11.30 am with bomb disposal and canine squads swiftly deployed.

  • Representative image. (PTI Photo)&nbsp;

    Chopper carrying Kamal Nath lands on college ground amid heavy rain

    A helicopter carrying former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and two other Congress leaders made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon on the grounds of a college in Sehore - about 35 km from state capital Bhopal - due to bad weather. A party spokesperson attributed the emergency landing to non-stop rains in the area. The former Madhya Pradesh CM was on a day's tour Indore and Agar Malwa on Tuesday.

  • BJP's Bengal unit tweeted photos of the protest march saying Bengal had risen against Trinamool corruption.

    'Mamata turned Bengal into North Korea': Suvendu Adhikari during BJP protest

    Leader of Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, who was detained by the Kolkata Police ahead of the BJP's 'Nabanna Chalo' march, on Tuesday slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee for enforcing dictatorship and said she has turned the state into "North Korea". Adhikari was among several BJP leaders detained on their way to the secretariat 'Nabanna.'

  • Ayush Agrawal: "There is maybe a bigger issue than cab drivers cancelling cabs and asking cash from customers that needs to be addressed." (Photo used for representative purposes only)

    ‘Cab drivers go to highway and then extort money’: Netizen tells his story

    A financial modeling and valuation analyst, Ayush Agrawal, booked an Ola cab Tuesday morning to go from a hotel to the Bengaluru airport. He got in, gave the driver the OTP and settled in for the ride. What he did not know was that the driver had not entered the OTP. Instead, he waited till they were on the highway to stop the car and ask for the fare in cash.

  • Ghaziabad, India, September, 12 2022: An electric bus is seen on the Dasna bridge road, plying from Kaushambi to Muradnagar, in Ghaziabad, India on Monday, September 12. 2022. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

    Ghaziabad needs 150 e-buses, say UPSRTC officials

    Officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation have estimated that Ghaziabad city should be allocated 150 low-floor air-conditioned electric buses (e-buses) even as they said that the state is about to receive 2,000 e-buses in the next few months. Ghaziabad city at present has a fleet of 30 e-buses which have been in operation on three routes – Kaushambi to Modinagar, Loni to Old Bus Stand and Dilshad Garden to Masuri.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out