Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Dehradun today as part of 50th anniversary of 1971 war; will felicitate ex-servicemen
dehradun news

Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Dehradun today as part of 50th anniversary of 1971 war; will felicitate ex-servicemen

During the rally, Gandhi will felicitate ex-servicemen in recognition of their contribution to the country, according to an earlier statement by Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (HT file photo)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Thursday address a rally in Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun as part of the year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

During the rally, Gandhi will felicitate ex-servicemen in recognition of their contribution to the country, according to an earlier statement by Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal.

Gandhi's rally comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election event in Dehradun. PM Modi has already visited Uttarakhand thrice in recent months, and addressed a poll rally at the Parade Ground in Dehradun on December 4.

RELATED STORIES

According to Congress, a large number of 1971 war veterans will be present at Rahul Gandhi's rally.

Also Read| 1971 was Indira Gandhi’s finest year, says Sonia Gandhi

On Wednesday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressed the closing ceremony of the 1971 war in New Delhi and said that it was the "finest year" of then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, who played a pivotal role in the war.

"Today, we recall Indira Gandhi with great pride. She remains an inspiration to crores of Indians for her boldness and resilience. 1971 was in many ways Indira Gandhi's finest year," Sonia Gandhi said about her late mother-in-law.

The Congress president added that during the war, Indira Gandhi immediately reached out to all political parties and public figures, wrote to President and Prime Ministers, dispatched emissaries abroad, ensured USSR was with India, travelled to Western capitals, sensitised the entire world community to the cause of the people of Bangladesh, according to news agency ANI.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand rahul gandhi congress
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP