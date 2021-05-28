Ramdev fired 25 questions at IMA on allopathy. He gets a response

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand chapter of the Indian Medical Association on Friday responded to yoga guru Ramdev’s 25 questions designed to underscore limitations of the allopathic system of medicine, challenging experts from Patanjali Yogpeeth to a televised debate on allopathy.

“In reply to the 25 questions raised by Ramdev in which he questioned the credibility and efficacy of allopathy, I have requested him to constitute a team of qualified and duly registered Ayurvedacharyas from Patanjali Yogpeeth to have a one-to-one discussion with a team of doctors of IMA Uttarakhand which has already been constituted by us,” IMA Uttarakhand’s secretary Dr Ajay Khanna said.

The open discussion will be “closely monitored by electronic and print media” and will require Ramdev’s team to answer some questions from the IMA’s team too.

“Ramdev and his aide Balkrishan can also join the discussion but only as spectators as till date both have failed to show their qualifications despite... (the IMA asking for the documents) on three occasions,” said Dr Khanna.

The IMA state secretary said Ramdev can pick the time; the IMA will decide the venue.

This discussion will end the deadlock and the confusion created by the yoga guru in recent weeks, he said, a reference to a widely-circulated video in which Ramdev is accused of spreading misinformation about allopathic treatment, calling allopathic medicine a “stupid science” and questioning the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccine.

The IMA, which has alleged that the yoga guru was trying to promote Patanjali products, has filed police complaints against Ramdev, written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek action against him and sent a ₹1,000 crore defamation notice over the last few weeks.