Rescuers release video of workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel via endoscopic camera

Authorities on Monday released the first video of the workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand for ten days.

In the video, the workers, wearing yellow and white helmets, are seen receiving food items. (Sourced photo)

The visuals were taken using an endoscopic camera which was pushed inside the tunnel via a six-inch pipe inserted through the debris on Friday.

In the visuals, the trapped labourers were seen in their safety gear including hard hats where they were talking to each other and receiving food items sent to them.

The camera was first moved near the other end of the pipe following which the rescuers asked one of the trapped labourers to pick up the camera.

“Are you okay? If everybody is well, then show yourself in the camera… raise a hand and smile. We will reach out to you soon, don’t get anxious… take out the camera slowly and show everybody,” an official was heard saying.

One of the labourers then picked up the camera and showed some of his fellow labourers wearing hard hats.

Endoscopic cameras, which are typically used in medical procedures, are also employed in search and rescue operations in tunnels.

The trapped workers were also served ‘khichdi’ as their first hot meal since Sunday morning.

It was sent in bottles sent through the six inch pipe. They earlier had been surviving on small packets of food, including chana, puffed rice, dry fruits sent via a small four inch pipe.

On Monday, on the night day of operation, rescuers managed to install a second “lifeline” pipe to provide food and water to the 41 trapped people and have a better means of communication.

The construction workers have been trapped since last Sunday when a portion of the under construction 4.5-kilometre tunnel on the National Highway between Siklyara and Barkot collapsed.

The tunnel is part of the busy Char Dham all-weather road, a flagship project connecting various pilgrimage sites.

Rescuers were also looking at five sites, including at the top of the mountain, where passages big enough for humans to crawl through can be created, officials coordinating the operation said.

RVNL official Bhupendra Singh, who is involved in rescue operation said, “The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) will vertically drill 1.2 metre to the depth of 85-90 metres to rescue trapped men at 320 metre of the tunnel. Approach road for this has been made. Work on this will begin tomorrow. We (RVNL) will horizontally drill 1.2 metres to the depth of 168-170 from side using micro tunneling method. It will meet the tunnel at 280-300 metres of the tunnel. It will act as live saving tunnel and emergency escape in the future”.

“Tehri Hyderoelectric Development Corporation (THDC) will construct a rescue tunnel of a small dia of 480 metres from Barkot end using the conventional method (drill and blast method). ONGC will do a vertical hole at the end portion of the 2-km strech where workers are trapped. The NHIDCL will try to drill through the debris using the auger machine from the Silkyara side. They have already penetrated through 22 metres of debris”, he added.

