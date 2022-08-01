Rishikesh gang-grape: Women’s commission asks DMs to check de-addiction centres
The Uttarakhand state women’s commission has written to district magistrates of Haridwar and Dehradun asking them to ensure strict action against culprits in the alleged gang-rape case of a woman from Roorkee at a drug de-addiction centre in Rishikesh, which was shifted to Haridwar after the incident, officials said on Monday.
Confirming the development, Kusum Kandwal, president, Uttarakhand state women commission, said she has asked the district magistrates to check the operations of such rehabilitation centres. She added that she has also written to the police to take strict action against the culprits.
A case was registered under Sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Honey, a resident and worker at the drug de-addiction centre and its owner Ritika Tanwar, a resident of Delhi at Rishikesh police station on July 30.
Rishikesh police station in-charge Ravi Saini said the incident took place around one and a half months ago.
The complainant woman alleged that she first came in contact with Ritika, who introduced her to Honey, with whom she went for anti-drug campaigns. She said that they became friends and once Ritika and Honey spiked her drink following which she went unconscious. Honey brought two unidentified people who sexually assaulted her. The next day, when the complainant asked about the same to both Ritika and Honey, they threatened her saying that they have made an obscene video of her and asked her to do what they ask her to or they will upload the video on social media.
They also took her outside the city and forced her to make physical relationships with others. When she resisted, the accused beat her and threatened to kill her. She then went to Ritika’s house in Delhi but she threw the complainant out of the house, said Rishikesh police station in-charge Ravi Saini.
The complainant alleged that Ritika runs a prostitution racket behind the guise of a drug rehabilitation centre and forced young women into the flesh trade by threatening them, he said. It has also been alleged that the accused took away the victim’s ₹50,000 cash and a gold chain worth ₹50,000. “We have registered a case and the allegations are being looked into,” added the police officer.
Dream fulfilled! 90-year-gets her childhood home in Pakistan named after he
Reena Varma, a 90-year-old Punekar's wish of visiting her ancestral home in Rawalpindi, Pakistan came true last week. Varma, who returned her hometown, Pune on Friday, felt she was dreaming with her eyes open when she entered her childhood home 75 years later. She says, “75 years isn't a small time. Bohot log zinda hi nahi rehte.” Earlier in March, Varma had applied for her Pakistani visa, but it was denied, leaving her much disappointed.
‘Even my pencil has become costly’: Class 1 girl’s letter to PM Modi goes viral
A letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a Class 1 girl student from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district complaining about the price rise has gone viral on social media. The six-year-old girl, Kirti Dubey, who studies at Suprabhash Academy in Chibramau, sent the letter to the Prime Minister's Office through registered post on Monday, her a lawyer, father Vishal Dubey, confirmed.
Chandigarh: Coming together to celebrate art, diversity
As American entrepreneur Malcolm Stevenson Forbes has rightly said: diversity is the art of thinking independently together. Staying true to this is the ongoing Art Mela, organised by 105 Arts at Sector 11, Chandigarh. It has brought together 84 artworks by 34 artists from across country, with varied and unique themes, styles, mediums and tonalities. The exhibit, planned as a melting pot of thoughts, expressions, mediums and understanding, is a celebration of diversity.
Rumour afloat of alliance between WB-J’khand govts after arrest of Congress MLAs
The actions taken against three Jharkhand Congress MLAs, and a Ranchi-based lawyer, over the past three days by the West Bengal police has triggered a war of words among political parties over an alleged 'tacit understanding' between the Mamta Banerjee and Hemant Soren-led state governments to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party and central government. The Howrah police claimed they acted on specific “intelligence inputs” about the legislators moving with cash.
Author Khushwant Singh Ahluwalia says he prefers paperbacks over e-books and hardcovers. Hoshiarpur-based veterinary officer and author, Dr Rana Preet Gill, says, “No matter what new technology comes in, paperbacks are here to stay because nothing can beat the feel of paper between your fingers.” “Also, these days, book cafes are also playing a crucial role in developing a reading habit in people by displaying books with beautiful covers to attract attention,” she adds.
